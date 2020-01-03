HomePod is $ 190 while Apple Watch Series 5 has a discount of up to $ 70

Loading...

Today's best deals are HomePod for sale from $ 190, plus Apple Watch Series 5 to $ 70 discount and Samsung all-metal flash drives. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Apple HomePod contains AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control

Trusted seller Mac Sales currently offers Apple HomePod in both colors of $ 190. Usually $ 299 is sold, today's offer is $ 10 under the widespread Black Friday discount and comes within $ 2 of the best we've followed during the preceding holiday season. With the ability to control smart home devices, enjoy hi-fi playback from Apple Music and more, HomePod is an attractive smart speaker for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add other tempting features such as AirPlay 2 and you can easily send content from different sources on your iOS device. Or if you have two, they can be paired for stereo playback. Read more in our practical review.

Take up to $ 70 off Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 for up to $ 70 discount high-end GPS + mobile models. GPS configurations are at entry level up to $ 30 off. Browse the full selection of each to see everything for sale. For comparison, today's deal is within $ 10 of the best we've seen during the holidays at Amazon, and retailers like Best Buy charge the full price. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swim-resistant design. Improved functions such as heart rate measurement, ECG and a new compass are some of the other notable upgrades here. Of course you still get fitness tracking and the usual series of notifications.

Make sure you use your savings properly and get an extra Apple Watch band. There are many options that you can find in our overview from $ 5. View all our top choices here.

Samsung BAR flash drives have a full metal design

Amazon now offers various Samsung BAR Plus USB 3.1 flash drives from $ 8. Free shipping is available for Prime members or for orders over $ 25. A striking capacity is the 64 GB model on $ 13, which is lower than the usual $ 17 price tag at Best Buy and other retailers. Most of today's deal means a saving of 33%. You can browse through all available capacities here. The BAR series of flash drives from Samsung goes beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal construction. Notable features are transfer speeds of up to 300 MB / s, a watertight housing and a key ring hook for extra safety on the road.

Best trade-in deals

