Home prices in Sydney set to exceed $ 1 million again

"It was quite a turnaround," said Lawless. "Prices have rebounded much faster than anyone would have imagined."

In December alone, prices rose just over 1.5%. This was a slight slowdown in the pace of price growth compared to the 2.7% monthly gain in November, which was the fastest growth rate since records started in the 1980s.

"It's still a very high growth rate, but a decline from November," said Mr. Lawless.

"What was probably slowing this growth rate down a bit is that we started to see a little more stock, giving buyers a little more choice."

The typical price of housing in Sydney – including houses and units – is now just 6.5% lower than its peak in 2017, having been in the red by 14.9% before the start of the mid-year recovery. year.

Home values ​​in Sydney are now on the verge of breaking records starting in March this year, according to CoreLogic forecasts.

The return of independent Sydney homes to over a million dollars will take place even earlier, Lawless predicted.

"The median value of the house in Sydney, based on the current growth rate, will likely exceed $ 1 million in February," he said.

CoreLogic increases the value of homes in Sydney to increase by 10% in 2020, as investors return to the market in search of capital gains.

With the Morrison government's first buyer loan guarantee program in effect on Wednesday, Lawless said the program would do little to facilitate access to housing, with a price cap of $ 700,000 well in below the median value of homes and units in Sydney.

"I think it will be oversubscribed – we will see more people want to participate in this program than places available. But that will do nothing to improve the affordability of housing. In fact, this is likely to exert slight upward pressure on prices. "

However, the impact would be "not significant," given the ceiling of 10,000 spaces per fiscal year, said Mr. Lawless.

Jessica Irvine is a senior economic writer at the Sydney Morning Herald.

