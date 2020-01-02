Home fire reveals cannabis cultivation: West Kelowna RCMP – Okanagan

Loading...

Published on January 2, 2020

According to the RCMP in West Kelowna, a man suffered minor injuries in a house fire on Thursday morning in which cannabis cultivation was uncovered.

Officers arrived on site around 6:30 a.m., according to police, and members of the West Kelowna Fire Rescue were already fighting the fire.

The house fire happened along the 2100s block of Ensign Quay. Police say the road between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way is closed and it is unknown when it will reopen.

Emergency vehicles surround a house in West Kelowna after a fire on Thursday morning.

Global news

"A preliminary search of the property has revealed that marijuana cultivation has been carried out inside the house and investigators are working to determine if this has contributed to the cause of the fire," said a West Kelowna RCMP press release.

"Determining the cause of the fire has priority as soon as the fire is extinguished."

Police said a 36-year-old Kelowna man was present at home when the fire started and that he sustained minor injuries from the fire before being taken to the hospital.

