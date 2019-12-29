Holidaymakers, residents should evacuate the Australian state because of extreme fire risk – National

Loading...

Residents and vacationers in part of the Australian state of Victoria were asked to leave on the Sunday before the day, which is likely to be at risk of fire.

The authorities said that temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, strong winds, thunderstorms and a state-of-the-art wind mean Monday would be one of the most significant fire weather days in Victoria's history.

The European Commissioner for Crisis Protection Andrew Crisp asked both residents and tens of thousands of holidaymakers in the East Gippsland region to leave on Monday morning at the latest.

Volunteer firefighters fighting Australia are seeking government compensation



"What we are saying now, based on the conditions we will face tomorrow across the state, especially in East Gippsland, is that when you vacation in this part of the state, it is time for you to leave," Crisp said at a media conference on Sunday.

"We are asking you to leave East Gippsland from this area east of Bairnsdale now," said Crisp, referring to a town 280 km east of Melbourne.

Mixed reaction of firefighters to compensation for voluntary members

"You shouldn't be there tomorrow and we want you to get out now."

Earlier on Sunday, state music festival organizers canceled the event because of the extreme weather expected on Monday.

"After consulting local and regional fire protection authorities and other actors in an emergency, it is clear that we have no other option," the organizers wrote on Facebook.

Thousands of koalas fear death when wildfires in Australia destroy their habitat



The event was to last until New Year's Eve and around 9,000 people were already there when the announcement was made.

The state of New South Wales (NSW) will also face severe fires in the coming days. The highest temperatures are expected on Tuesday.

"He is so thirsty": Cyclists treat parched koalas with a drink during a hot heat wave in Australia

"Weather conditions have worsened over the coming days, especially on Monday and through Tuesday," said Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service representative.

"Very long"

The federal government said on Sunday that it would compensate volunteer firefighters in NSW who were concerned with the intensity of this year's bushfire season.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said payments of up to A $ 6,000 ($ 4,186) would be available to eligible firefighters who had spent more than 10 days in the field this fire season.

"Since it is a very long fire season, this places additional demands on our firefighters," Morrison told a press conference.

NL fireman now in Australia in the fight against raging bush fires

"That means that the turnout and willingness to act were far more extensive than in previous years and far beyond what is normally expected of volunteers."

Lone Newfoundlander spends Christmas in Australia and helps fight forest fires



Morrison had previously said that volunteer compensation was not a priority, but he saw increasing political pressure as the widespread fires burned.

On Tuesday, he announced that government employees could receive additional paid volunteer leave.

Australia's prime minister scrutinized as bushfires spread

While there are different rules in the Australian states, volunteers tend to negotiate their free time directly with their employer.

Since September, bushfires in five states have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) and eight deaths have been linked to the flames.

