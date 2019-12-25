Holiday mood gives Kelowna, the "Virgin of the Mountain" from BC, the second chance – Okanagan

Loading...

A chance meeting with Madeline Macdonald – a local woman known as the "Virgin of the Mountain" – has become a Christmas miracle, and now she and her husband are starting a new adventure in Kelowna's Glenmore neighborhood.

And all with the help of a man whose heart has grown three orders of magnitude after the meeting five days ago

"When I got to her house, it was this old caravan that was surrounded by tarpaulins – no running water, no electricity, no water pipes," said Rory Millikin, who organized the aid.

"It was only the worst conditions and she was freezing there with her husband."

For the past three years, Macdonald and her husband Zoltan Husanik have been homeless and have lived in the bush with their dogs near Kettle Valley so as not to live on the streets.

Macdonald would walk four hours into town to get food and water from their makeshift home.

After seeing the plight with his own eyes, Millikin, with the help of Korey Gaspari from the Elite Auto Center, turned to local businesses to change Macdonald and Husanik's lives.

The first thing the couple plans to do in their new home is a hot shower. For the two, however, the trailer is so much more than just a place to live.

"I don't know what we did to deserve this," said Macdonald tearfully.

"This is a whole new beginning … This is the return to civilization, back to humans."

"2020 will be a whole new year," said Husanik.

"You cannot appreciate the good years unless you have bad years."

The new fifth wheel was paid for in full, and so was the SUV that they drive to work with every day.

Macdonald and Husanik from Swift Dentistry have also donated a complete dental package.

Information on how to help can be found on the fundraising page.

