Hoges and Strop are back together to relieve bush fires

Delaney said there had been long-standing discussions between pub owners about updating the famous "hangover" sketch from The Paul Hogan Show in the late 1970s. The sketch features a Hogan and Cornell hangover imagining a remedy with ingredients such as Fosters at room temperature, salt and pepper, tomato sauce, a raw egg and an oyster stirred with a spoon covered with Vegemite.

"They pick up exactly where they left off after The Hangover Cure. They're still old friends in a pub with a beer," she said.

Delaney joked that Hogan had been up since 4 a.m. drinking beer before filming the ad and that she was sleeping when she was interviewed by The Sydney Morning Herald / The Age. Her character Rosie pours drinks for Hoges in the ad.

"The extras were our family, our daughters and our friends, it was in a corner of our old pub. There is a lot of sad news, of course, and Hoges and Strop are really appreciated … here is the 39; opportunity to revive these characters to do something that keeps the distance. "

The group has pledged to make an initial donation of $ 200,000 to the cause, with the proceeds from the sale of beer, to continue funding in the future.

"Some of the groups we spoke with, the wildlife guards, have lost their homes and paddocks. They cannot continue this good work in their hour of need – that amount of money can go immediately to help them, "she said.

Paul Hogan and John "Strop" Cornell in the new advertisement.

The campaign was created with advertising veteran Allan Johnston, founder of Mojo, who proposed the slogan "Great new beer in a big old pub". Mojo was the agency behind the World Series Cricket slogan "C & # 39; mon Aussie C & # 39; mon" and Hogan's famous slogan "Shrimp on the barbie" for the Australian Tourism Commission.

The ad will go public in late January and the beer, brewed by Ballina's Seven Mile Brewing Co, will be available in a fortnight at the Brunswick Hotel, said Gyngell.

"We wanted to support the people and animals who were affected by using an old classic Australian pub and good beer," he said.

The pub is a short distance from Byron Bay, where another major bush fire fundraiser will be held at the Beach Hotel in January. Auctioned as part of the event, training sessions with actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, a tennis lesson with Pat Rafter and items from celebrities such as surfers Joel Parkinson and Mick Fanning. Fanning and Parkinson founded Balter Brewing Co, a Gold Coast-based company, which was purchased by Carlton & United Breweries in early December.

As part of the fundraiser, there will also be a two-day NSW Rural Fire Service concert at Byron Pub with performances by Australian artists such as Bernard Fanning and Wolfmother of Powderfinger.

Gyngell said that it was "very good work" from the Byron pub and that the Brunswick Hotel team wanted to bring something meaningful to help the efforts.

