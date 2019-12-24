Ho, Ho Ho; Santa is releasing his Aerokit Porsche 911 (992) to play

Loading...

Porsche 911 owners who want a sports car that stands out thanks to a towering rear wing, do not have to spend extraordinary amounts on a GT-badged model such as the GT3 or GT2 RS. The aerokit from Porsche is fine.

A little known option offered by Porsche Exclusive for the 911 is the Aerokit. It is available in several generations of 911 and has long sparked a discussion that some people love and others hate. Our espionage photographers have recently been able to make a prototype of 992 during testing, complete with the latest aerospace package.

Wicked Wings: Porsche 911 (992) Prototype with Ducktail Spoiler wonders if it is a new Sport Classic

These are certainly not the first available images of the 992-generation car with the aerokit. In fact, a series of images popped up with a white 911 Carrera S with the aerokit at the start of the year. The presence of two oval exhaust pipes on this prototype makes us believe that it is a basic 911 Carrera model.

It is expected that the newest generation of Porsche 911 GT3 will be presented to the world in 2020 and that it will take shape with an even more striking rear wing than the one on the photo. According to early reports, the new GT3 is expected to use a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine that delivers more than 520 hp, while probably running at around 9,000 rpm. Like the outgoing GT3, the engine of the new car is one of the best on the market and is likely to be offered alongside a manual six-speed gearbox and an optional PDK gearbox.

Photo credits: CarPix for Carscoops