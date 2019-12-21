Hillary Duff criticizes the paparazzi for following her "all day"

Loading...

Actress Hilary Duff, 32, ripped three paparazzi in a story posted on her Instagram on Friday, embarrassing the shutters for following her and her two children on a field trip.

"Here I am just trying to date my two children, and I have paparazzi following me wherever I go," said the actress of "Lizzie McGuire." “Two adult men. Three of them, actually, one of them is running away across the street. They only follow me and my children to all the places I go to. ”

"In a world where women get all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me. Not at all. All day," Duff said.

Duff then directs the camera to his sad-looking 7-year-old son, the video shows.

Luca ComrieInstagram

“How much do you like paparazzi to follow you? It makes you sad, huh? You hate him, ”Duff asks Luca while shaking his head.

Duff currently co-stars in the television drama "Younger," which will enter its seventh season next year.

Duff is also expected to repeat his role of "Lizzie McGuire" on the Disney + broadcast platform, the company said in August.

Last week, Duff shared an impressive photo of her in Washington Square Park when production started on the restart.

He also recently launched a makeup line with the Nudestix crayon-based cosmetics company in September.

