Hilary Duff's wedding dress presented special secret messages.

Hilary Duff's wedding dress is what dreams are made of.

The 32-year-old "Lizzie McGuire" star married Matthew Koma on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at her home in Los Angeles, wearing a personalized dress by Jenny Packham, one of Kate Middleton's favorite designers.

Duff's ivory dress features exaggerated shoulders, open back and sleeves with cape, and Packham embroiders the couple's initials and the wedding date inside the fishtail skirt, along with the initials of their children, Banks Violet Bair, 1 year old daughter and 7 Luca Cruz, one year old son, the last of which the actress shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In a video for Vogue, the “Younger” star shared a behind-the-scenes look at how her dress was made, trying on the camera for the first time. "I love it," she said. “I feel really comfortable and I feel that is all I dreamed. The shoulders are very exciting for me; it's really what I wanted. It has structure, but it's clean and simple. "

Duff continued, "I knew I wanted something modern and … not simple, but very clean," he continued, adding that his stylist, Jessica Paster, "knew he didn't want a very big dress, but wanted a dress statement."

Packham, who described his custom design for Duff as "modern" and "a very confident look," even made a small white dress for the little Banks, with a pink velvet ribbon and a giant bow on the back. "It really crushes my soul, it's so sweet," Duff said.

The actress completed her bridal outfit with a Jennifer Behr headband ($ 225) adorned with Swarovski crystals and pearls, delicate Anita Ko earrings and white platform sandals.

