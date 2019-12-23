Hilary Duff marries at a private home wedding – National

Loading...

Hilary Duff and her fiancé Matthew Koma made a living bond this weekend.

On Saturday, Duff and Coma had an intimate, private wedding at their Los Angeles home.

According to People, the ceremony started at sunset and they got married in the house. When the ceremony was over, the guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the back yard. "

Lizzie McGuire's former star shared a photo of herself and coma standing next to a car that reads “Just Married”.

In an interview with Vogue in the background, Duff revealed that her wedding dress came from London-based designer Jenny Packham.

The 32-year-old actress said she and her stylist went through a long list of designers before choosing Packham for their “beautiful” designs.

"There is a very modern shoulder. When we developed the design, it was important to me that it was eye-catching but simple. I couldn't imagine wearing a large, fluffy dress," Duff told Vogue.

The couple's initials were embroidered on the inside of the skirt of the dress.

Duff said she kept the dress simple because "Matthew is very simple and I really wanted to honor that."

"I really want to feel like me, but also how I imagined he would see me," said Duff. “The end result of our idea with Jenny is exactly what I wanted him to see me. I think that's how he would imagine what I would look like as a bride. It is really special. "

Duff and Koma announced their engagement in May 2019.

"He asked me to be his wife," Duff wrote in an Instagram post showing off her engagement ring.

In June 2018, Duff announced that they were expecting a little girl.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess for ourselves and we couldn't be more excited !!!!! “Duff wrote the Instagram announcement.

On October 25, 2018, they welcomed their daughter Banks Violet Bair.

Duff shares a son with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, Luca Cruz.

