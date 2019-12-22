Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married.

Loading...

Hilary Duff is officially a lady

On Saturday, the 32-year-old "Younger" actress married her fiance Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony at her home in Los Angeles, People confirmed.

“The ceremony began at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony ended, the guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard, "a source told the store, noting that the guest list consisted of" family and close friends. "

In May, Duff announced his commitment to Koma, 32, revealing the exciting news on Instagram.

"He asked me to be his wife," the star of "Lizzie McGuire" captioned the snap of her impressive engagement ring.

Koma also shared the same opportunity on social media and said: "I asked my best friend to marry me … @hilaryduff."

At the end of 2017, Duff talked about rekindling his relationship with Koma for the third time and declared: "Time is a big problem and the third time is the charm!" In June 2018, the couple confirmed that they were waiting for their first child together.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made our own little princess and we couldn't be more excited! "exclaimed Duff at that moment.

Duff welcomed the couple's daughter, Banks Violet Bair, last October. The actress also shares Luca, her 7-year-old son, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, whom she married in 2010. Her divorce was finalized in 2016.

Duff representatives did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

