High school basketball: Davis beats Fremont in the unbeaten battle of Region 1

SIMPLE CITY: one team was ready to roll from the initial tip of the confrontation of Region 1 on Friday, while the other not so much.

When Fremont matched Davis's intensity to start the fourth quarter, it was too late.

The visiting Darts built a 19-point mattress in the fourth quarter with excellent offensive and defensive execution and avoided Fremont's last push so that the convincing 85-74 victory remained perfect in the season, while giving Fremont his first defeat.

“Our children are playing really well right now, especially defensively. They have bought it and are playing the right way. We feel fortunate to come here and beat these guys because they are a great team, "said Davis coach Chad Sims.

Jax Pearce of Davis blocks a shot of Fremont's Baylor Harrop while playing in a high school basketball game in Plain City on Friday, January 3, 2020. Davis won 85-74. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Davis shot 66% from the field and was never lost when Trevan Leonhardt opened the way with 20 points, six rebounds and six steals. Jake Sampson contributed 16 points and Jax Pearce added 15 when the Darts finished with five players in double figures.

Most of the damage was done to the paint with dripping penetration and uninterested passes in the lane.

"We thought it was an area where we could attack them and it worked," Sims said. "We are proud to move basketball and play together and it turned out to be the situation tonight that worked for us with certain clashes."

Of the 31 baskets made by Davis, 25 were trays, since Fremont simply had no answer for Davis's perimeter penetration.

During a stretch at the end of the third quarter, Davis scored in seven consecutive possessions, all in trays and by four different players.

According to Sims, that selfless continuity is a great reason for Davis's success this year.

Davis led 60-41 in the last quarter, and naturally, Fremont's approach to trying to defend himself was the pressure of the entire court.

It led to a handful of turnovers at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which helped Fremont reduce the deficit to 61-49, but Davis never panicked. He reduced those turnovers and made most of his free throws in the last quarter, as the advantage was reduced to a single digit only once with less than one minute remaining.

That moment came with a triple from Dallin Hall, as one of the best points in the state scored 30 points with BYU coaches sitting in the front row watching. However, they were 30 incredibly quiet points for Hall, since he only had 11 points in the first three quarters.

Sims believes that Davis's defensive intensity throughout the game contributed to his frustration.

"The boys have bought defensively and that's where it starts. They talk about it all the time, earning every possession on the defensive side. They just know that if they work hard enough on the defensive, someone is going to score," Sims said.

Fremont also didn't help himself by making only 7 of 28 triples.

For Davis, another test against an undefeated enemy is coming in a couple of weeks when he travels to Layton.

"It's fun now that Region 1 is as competitive as it is now," said Sims. "I mean, hell, we played a really good team and we're probably going to play a better team in a couple of weeks."