Hextall on Hockey: The Winnipeg Jets best penalty in the league – Winnipeg

Loading...

The Winnipeg Jets are the last among the NHL teams when driving shorthanded, with a penalty of 71 percent.

Most of us would get this score on a test – at least I would like to – but an effective penalty shootout is around 85 percent.

Winnipeg's PK works well below average, which many expect after the loss of marquee names like Byfuglien, Myers, Trouba, Tanev and Chairot when they are killed by the jets.

The story continues under the advertisement

However, these players were not available to the jets in November, and the team's penalty was over 90 percent among the top three in the league. In fact, the jets scored only three goals in 23 attempts in 30 days.

So what has evaporated from the Jets PK to the point where it is now in the basement of the 31 NHL teams?

CONTINUE READING:

Hextall on Hockey – The new year will be a busy one for the Winnipeg Jets



Personnel are a factor – the jets have suffered injuries to players who are instrumental in killing them. Bryan Little, Andrew Copp and Dmitry Kulikov are all out.

Winnipeg's current staff at Neal Pionk, Luca Sbisa, Anthony Bitetto and Mason Appleton have reinforced and welcomed the role, but as the season moves into the playoffs, the Jets must be determined to exacerbate the penalty shootout and remain disciplined out of the box ,

Currently, the Jets are the third longest penalty minute per game in the NHL. That has to last until 2020.

The story continues under the advertisement

Experts say most New Year's resolutions are broken by the end of January, but if the Jets don't decide to improve the penalty shoot-out, the team could not expect the season to end until a few months after 2020.

00:36

Winnipeg Jets welcome the family of the fallen RCMP Const. Allan Poapst in the locker room

Winnipeg Jets welcome the family of the fallen RCMP Const. Allan Poapst in the locker room

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR