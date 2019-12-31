Herriman disgruntled employee arrested for bomb threat, police say

Loading...

HERRIMAN – Police say that a city employee who had been put on administrative leave was behind a bomb threat at Herriman City Hall over the weekend.

Kurt Marlo Tolman, 60, of Herriman, was arrested Saturday for investigation of disorderly conduct and threat of terrorism. Tolman is listed on the city's website as the "development engineering coordinator" for the engineering department.

On Saturday, police say Tolman went to a service station near his home and "caused disturbances" by "being detrimental to customers and employees," according to a sworn reservation statement from the Salt Lake County Jail.

Store employees called cops. While the officers were on their way, Tolman drove his car to the town hall, 5355 W. Main, "and left packages at the front of the building," the affidavit says.

Police said in their affidavit that, although Tolman was discharged by the administration, he has been "calling city employees making threats over the phone."

After leaving the packages, "he called the employees and made threats again, causing the police department to contact the bomb squad to investigate the packages," according to the affidavit.

The area around the town hall was closed for approximately 2 and a half hours when a bomb squad took care of the packages, which were finally determined to contain no explosive devices.

Police found Tolman in his house and arrested him.