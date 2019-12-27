Heroic Coasties receive Distinguished Flying Crosses for saving hundreds of Hurricane Harvey

Loading...

Four members of the Coast Guard, who were subjected to exceptional conditions when they saved a child, a pregnant woman and dozens more during a strong storm in 2017, were awarded prestigious medals for their exploits.

Sergeant 3rd Class Tyler Gantt, Lt. John Briggs, Cmdr. Scott Sanborn and Petty Officer 1st Class James Yockey defy strong winds, pouring rains, power lines and other hazards, saving up to 120 people each during Hurricane Harvey.

Gantt, Briggs and Sanborn were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross last week. Yockey received the air medal for his actions.

The awards were presented by counter-administrator John Nadeau, commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District. The district is headquartered in New Orleans and is responsible for missions along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast where hurricane Harvey delivered up to 60 inches of rainfall – most of all recorded weather events in the country.

For over two weeks in late summer 2017, the Coasties flew daring helicopter rescue operations to reach people trapped when hurricane Harvey destroyed Texas and Louisiana.

Gantt, a lifeguard on board MH-65D search and rescue helicopters, immediately plunged into the rushing flood to rescue a child who had been swept away by his father. The crew "quickly sank under the power lines and trees from 150 feet to 25 feet to minimize the risk to the child," the award ceremony said.

After saving the baby, Gantt spotted others in a house that was flooded.

"Without using a chainsaw, he ripped through the roof to get the seven people out and take them to safety before water overtook their home."

According to the Coast Guard, he was ultimately responsible for saving 59 people.

This included reaching a pregnant woman who needed medical attention – the first person to help the Coast Guard rescue during the fatal storm. When the wind speed approached 100 miles an hour one night, Gantt swam into an unknown area to reach the woman trapped in her attic, the quote said. This included placing it between high-voltage power lines and thirty-meter-high trees to reach its roof.

"Little officer Gantt fought severe turmoil while the hoists were being executed and was repeatedly used from over 150 feet away through a small opening between active power lines to search for and search the sick woman."

Briggs, an aircraft commander in Gantt's helicopter during these bailouts, is said to have helped save 120 people. Given the life-threatening weather when they tried to reach the pregnant woman trapped in her attic, the crew endured "multiple plane emergencies while saving other family members," his Distinguished Flying Cross said.

"The combination of the loss of critical avionics, communication disruptions, the loss of aircraft stabilization systems and the violent movement of the aircraft due to unprecedented winds [92 miles per hour] made hovering an aeronautical achievement," he added.

Sanborn is credited with saving two dozen people – including his own comrades. He flew a degraded coast guard MH-65 "between numerous heavy storm bands to rescue three flooded aircraft crews on an elevated helipad." He rescued another stranded lifeguard by floating in a flooded parking lot.

"Because of the waist-deep water, he positioned the aircraft precisely on the surface of the water to prevent the plane from being lost while loading the crew. In the days that followed, Commander Sanborn performed 14 hours of rescue operations in only 100-foot blankets with a quarter mile of visibility between towers and high-voltage power lines navigated to rescue those in need. "

During a particularly dangerous night mission with a critical fuel condition and worsening weather conditions, Sanborn saved 11 people who had been without food or water for several days.

He used 100% of the aircraft's power to hover while increasing the maximum weight in fast wind gusts, causing the aircraft to move violently, the quote said. Like Briggs, Sanborn's ability to maintain control of the helicopter was considered an "aeronautical achievement".

Yockey, a second-class aviation electrician, helped rescue 27 people. The flight mechanic once helped voice a lifeguard after the plane malfunctioned and lost internal communication.

Yockey led the swimmer, who reached a disabled woman trapped in her home with flooding up to her neck, "through power cords and light poles, knowing that the slightest mistake could endanger the lives of summer and survivors."

Another time, he led a rescue cage and swam through power lines and other debris to reach 16 people. Yockey "then led the plane to an intersection surrounded by traffic lights, vehicles, and power lines to reach an elderly diabetic patient who needed emergency dialysis."

Courage, judgment, and a sense of duty were attributed to each Coasties.

