Here's your guide to seeing the NBA's five-game Christmas Day Slate

Loading...

Even for the occasional NBA fan, one of the best gifts we get every Christmas is a full serving of Christmas basketball. Our loved ones know that this is simply related to the territory, and for those of us who are lucky enough to be blessed with a family of other fanatics, this is just an added bonus to the day's celebrations.

The league typically tries to fill the list not only with some of the NBA's biggest stars, but also with a combination of playoff rematches, long-time rivals, and potential future juggernauts. We have all of this and more this year. To prepare you for the action, our visit guide will tell you where and when to find the games and the different storylines that you have to watch out for all day.

Boston Celtics (20-7) v Toronto Raptors (21-9), 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

What is a Christmas day without the defending champions, even if their best player is in free hand? A few power packs from the Eastern Conference will help us get things going in Toronto when we start unwrapping gifts. The only problem is that the Raptors have recently been decimated by injuries from Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Normal Powell.

Toronto was a surprise with 21: 9 and is apparently not ready to give up his coat. But teams like the Celtics have been waiting to make their move, even if a win against a poorly utilized Raptors team doesn't mean much in the larger scheme. Still, there's a lot to get upset about when the electrifying young Cs try to outsmart a conference rival while Kyle Lowry does his best to prevent it.

Milwaukee Bucks (27-4) v Philadelphia 76ers (22-10), 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC

With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the game Philly-Bucks also functions as a showcase for the modern big. This is another possible playoff preview of the Eastern Conference and an opportunity for the Sixers to compete against the best team in the league.

Giannis is a strong argument to repeat as MVP for the bucks who are 9-1 in their last 10 games and have just won three, including a big win over LeBron James and the streaking Lakers last week. The Sixers have been a bit mediocre lately, but they have a chance to defend their claim in the elite of the East and defeat No. 1.

Houston Rockets (21-9) v Golden State Warriors (7-24), 5:00 p.m. ET, ABC

In recent years, this has been the marquee matchup of the day. Unfortunately, the Warriors were injured and are not considered a threat to top teams like Houston. It's a shame really, given the intrigues surrounding the Rockets team with Russell Westbrook.

They've had their ups and downs and may still be unsure of how to play, but both Westbrook and James Harden have been spectacular as the Rockets won eight out of ten, including four in a row. However, this version of the Warriors has caught a couple of teams asleep this season, so Houston can't afford to thwart them.

Los Angeles Clippers (22-10) v Los Angeles Lakers (24-6), 8pm ET, ESPN / ABC

This is the main attraction for most viewers. The battle for LA is full of star power: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on one side, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are on the other. The Lakers have lost three times in a row, but in a preview of the Western Conference Finals, you can count on everyone to bring their A-Game.

There are also a few extra intrigues as LeBron (who, as you may remember, was injured last Christmas Day last year) made recent comments that made cargo management critical, a practice that Kawhi and the Clippers have attributed this season , This sparked a tricky answer from Doc Rivers, so there's sure to be a little more poison when they go to court on Wednesday. In any case, the amount of talent on the floor is more than enough reason to watch.

New Orleans Pelicans (8-23) v Denver Nuggets (21-8), 10.30pm ET, ESPN

Nikola Jokic was one of the biggest scratches in the first two months. Jokic was the dominant team last season and in the playoffs. It is all the more difficult in the season to process his slow start. The easy culprit is his conditioning, although he has used it to his advantage in the past.

Nevertheless, the nuggets win and Jokic slowly regains shape. That's more than can be said for the pelicans who have won only two of their last 10. This game would have been much more interesting for Zion Williamson, but unfortunately we don't have a clear schedule for his return yet. On the other hand, Brandon Ingram had fun watching this year and it's Christmas. So who better to use a nationwide television platform to have a huge game than Jrue Holiday?

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) home (t) sport (t) nba christmas games