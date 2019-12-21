Here's how the NBA reportedly plans to revise the 2021-22 season

Loading...

On Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN reported that the NBA was getting closer to organizing a season-long tournament that would include a major overhaul of the current schedule. Commissioner Adam Silver has long been a supporter of this idea, and he and other league officials are said to be coming to the NBPA in the near future.

The changes could occur in the 2021-2022 season. The tournament in season would be the most dramatic change in the current schedule the league has seen in years. The tournament itself would supposedly include all 30 teams and could include up to $ 1 million in financial incentive per player for the winning team.

The tournament was supposed to take place sometime in December and its first rounds were said to be integrated into the regular season games. Later on Friday, Shams Charania tweeted additional details on the proposal that the league reportedly sent to the teams.

Sources: NBA has sent teams the proposal for the 2021-22 season change:

– 78 game regular season

– In-season tournament ($ 1 million per player, $ 1.5 million coach pool for champions)

– Play-in tournaments for 7-8 playoff seeds

– Final 4 reseed in playoffs based on regular season records

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2019

Sources: Suggestion for the NBA season tournament format: All 30 participating teams from late November to mid-December:

– Division games (4 home games, 4 away games) for the group stage

– 6 division stage winners plus 2 wild cards for the knockout

– Quarter-finals in the domestic market; Semifinals / finals in a neutral place

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2019

The new format would appear to include box-office games for the eighth and final playoff seats in each conference, as well as a reclassification of the last four teams in the conference final based on their balance sheet. The timing for a decision is unclear, but with the proposal now in the hands of the NBPA and the owners, the league has taken a serious step towards a fundamentally new season of NBA basketball.

