Here is the best order to watch the Star Wars movies

Loading...

The Star Wars franchise covers several generations in different media, from films to video games, comic books, novels and TV shows. But despite that shared preference for stories about the Jedi, the Sith, and the galactic adventures that take place around them – which produce a whole day of Star Wars events to enjoy on May 4 each year – there is one thing that Star Wars – fans can never seem to reach a consensus on: The order in which the films are viewed.

(OK, there's a lot of discussion about the last two films, with the well-reviewed but controversial The Last Jedi, and the poorly rated and also controversial The Rise of Skywalker, but that's Star Wars for you.)

For those who don't know, there are several fan-sanctioned ways to view the Star Wars saga. (Warning: several Star Wars spoilers ahead!)

Of course there is a strong argument to view the films in the order in which they were released in the cinema – the & # 39; production order & # 39; as it is called. This means looking at the original trilogy, starting with Episode IV – A New Hope and continuing through The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, before continuing with the prequel trilogy of Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Episode II – Attack of the clones and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Then it's of course the turn of 2015 Episode VII – The Force Awakens, 2016 stand-alone prequel, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2017 & # 39; s polarizing Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, 2018 & # 39; s Solo: A Star Wars Story, and finally, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

There are several fan-sanctioned ways to watch the Star Wars movies.

The main advantage of this order is that you see the films as experienced fans have experienced them, start things on a high note with the adventure of George Lucas with which it all began, before he descended into the doldrums of his prequel series, again get up with the modern Disney adventures.

If you watch the films in this order, you also have to jump around the timeline quite a bit, making it feel less like a linear story and more like a collection of stand-alone stories in a shared universe.

If you want that linear feel, there is of course always the "Delivery Order" to view the franchise. As the title suggests, in this order you should view each of the episode chapters in order, starting with Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode II, and Episode III, and then the escape adventures of Solo and Rogue One for Episode IV. Then continue in numerical order with Episode XI – The Rise of Skywalker.

The benefits of this viewing sequence are fairly clear, as you unfold the Star Wars story along the timeline designed by Lucas and his successors to Lucasfilm. On the negative side, however, you will kick off your Star Wars experience with the worst three films in the franchise (yes, we still believe that). Transition from the sterile, CGI-soaked environment of the prequel trilogy to the images from the late 70s and 80s of the original trilogy, and then returning to the modern trilogy and independent films can be frustratingly shocking.

This sequence also leaves what many consider the best films in the series – Episode IV – A New Hope and Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – right in the middle of the order when they should feel more climactic, and also reveals one of the largest plot points in the series (the identity of Luke & # 39; s father) well before it happens in Empire.

So what can a superfan do if neither of the two viewing sequences feel right?

The Machete Order

Rod Hilton, a blogger and programmer from Colorado, tackled this question in a now-famous post from 2011 that spawned a new viewing sequence that is generally regarded as the most immersive and entertaining way to experience the Star Wars saga. It's called "The Machete Order" – named after the title of his blog, Absolutely No Machete Juggling – and we think it provides the coolest Star Wars experience.

The order he suggests, dating from before the release of the modern trilogy and the stand-alone films, is this: Begin with Episode IV and Episode V. Then fall back to Episode II and Episode III, which already have the drama of Anakin have set up to become Darth Vader, before continuing to his redemption in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. (Hilton omits episode I for a very specific reason that we will describe in this way.)

Hilton delves deep into its reasons for viewing order in a long post, but it comes down to this: if the Star Wars saga is seen as the story of Luke Skywalker, and the climax of the series revolves around Luke & # 39; s belief that his father – one of the most powerful villains in the Milky Way – can be exchanged (and hope for the rest of the Milky Way), then the viewing sequence must serve that theme in an intuitive way.

"In fact, this order preserves Luke's story," Hilton writes. "Just when our captain Luke is left with the burning question" has my father really become Darth Vader? "We take an extensive flashback to explain that it's true. Once we understand how his father turned to the Dark Side, we go back to the main story and see how Luke can save him and save the good in him, which is the only way to destroy the empire. & # 39;

It is a convincing argument for a viewing sequence that combines the less warmly received chapters of the saga with some of his best and organically combining the original trilogy and prequel films in the height of the stories of Luke and his father in Return of the Jedi.

Delete episode I eliminate the craziness that caused the age difference between Anakin and his future bride Padme.

Regarding the reason why he recommends omitting Episode I – The Phantom Menace, he claims that it makes little substantive contribution to the franchise. The Phantom Menace is generally considered a striking outlier in the series because of the use of Anakin and everyone's favorite franchise punching bag, Jar-Jar Binks, as comic elements, among other things. One of the few generally accepted positives in the film is usually the debut of Sith Lord Darth Maul, which is broadcast before the end credits begin.

Deleting episode I also eliminates the craziness caused by the age difference with Anakin and his future bride, Padme. (Actors Jake Lloyd and Natalie Portman were 7 and 16 years old when the film was filmed.) Finally, Anakin and Luke dropped the film at similar points in their lives (mainly as nagging teenagers), each unknowingly dropping the film . how their future will form the galaxy. It is a nice way to create a parallel that further combines the arcs of the two characters.

All this, however, does not address what to do with Episode VIII – The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story or Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, which were all released after creating the "Machete Order" from Hilton.

Fortunately we have solved this problem.

The new order

Narrative and tonal, it makes sense to add The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker after Return of the Jedi. Return of the Jedi not only combines the stories of Luke and Anakin, but it also contains the darkest depiction of Luke in the series so far, so his disappearance in time between Episode VI and Episode VII makes sense. Luke was still recovering from the events that led to his father's death, and was subsequently confronted with the betrayal of Kylo Ren on the Dark Side. That is a lot to deal with – even for a Jedi.

Following on from viewing experience with The Last Jedi, the ultimate theme of the saga – the evolution of Luke Skywalker from farm boy to hero – should be presented by Luke & # 39; s latest, noble performance as the steward of the Jedi legacy. Then continuing to The Rise of Skywalker offers the proverbial passing of the baton to Rey for the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

When it comes to Solo, this self-contained chapter in the saga is a little more difficult to put in the right order. It is probably most logical to squeeze it between Revenge of the Sith and Return of the Jedi, because it offers a nice palate cleanser between the dark end of the prequel trilogy and the pinnacle of the original trilogy.

Solo also gives Han Solo and Chewbacca a bit more of a background story and build their character arches and background stories alongside that of Luke Skywalker – albeit to a much lesser extent. After spending two films on Anakin and Obi-Wan, we also get a nice Reminder that there are other, non-Jedi characters to worry about when we return to Return of the Jedi, which causes the events in that film – and The Force Awakens of course, making Han and Chewie central – more effective.

As for Rogue One, the timeline of director Gareth Edwards' prequel film reveals, among other things, the answer. Although we know that some will consider it heresy not to start with Lucas & # 39; first movie, there are several reasons why the best place for Rogue One is right at the start of the viewing sequence.

First of all, it's a great movie that starts things up in an exciting way and at the same time creates an exceptional atmosphere for the series. It also offers a brilliant introduction to the villains who will dominate the rest of the series – Darth Vader and The Emperor – and secure them as sinister forces that seem far beyond the capabilities of young, inexperienced Force wanderers from poor planets to effectively to thwart. regardless of how many rogue states, outdated Jedi or former stormtroopers accompany them. And from an aesthetic perspective, Edwards and the company worked hard to make Rogue One strikingly similar to Episode IV, right down to the shiny white model aesthetics of the Star Destroyers.

But the best argument for starting the massive Star Wars saga with Rogue One is the final scene of the film, which immediately follows the opening of Episode IV – A New Hope.

As an introduction to the empire and the threat it poses to the galaxy, Rogue One sets the stage (Spoiler!) not only killing the protagonists – setting high stakes from the start – but concluding with a grand introduction of the figure whose final fate will be the fate of both the hero of the franchise and the galaxy itself, before he is right in the starting point of everyone comes to favorite sci-fi fantasy.

We would say that everything makes Rogue One an excellent candidate to get your film marathon going. Consider this an updated version of the Machete order, thanks to the exceptionally well-founded basis of Hilton.

So how does the final order shake out?

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith Solo: A Star Wars Story Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Star Wars: Episode XI – The Rise of Skywalker

This is of course all a suggestion to get the most out of your Star Wars experience. Fans of the Star Wars saga – or newcomers to the series – can and should watch the movies the way they want and in any order. And with Disney + ready to finally have them all, that should be a very easy task.

After all, that is the beauty of the franchise: there is something to love – no matter what order you look at or where you jump into the saga – for each of us.

The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Recommendations from the editors