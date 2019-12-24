Here is a list of cars you could buy instead of this ugly jacket

Loading...

Last Sunday, with no one to see and nowhere to be, I decided to head to the Upper East Side in Manhattan to see the sale of Barneys New York. I had never been to this department store before, it was too expensive to be interesting, but now that it's dying, I thought what the hell!

Barneys, for me, was always one of those old-school Manhattan institutions. A high fashion, high price and high class department store for girls like Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen to move when there is nothing better to do. As such, I never set foot inside him because I could never afford anything there anyway. And, for the most part, I think that terribly expensive clothes are superfluous and stupid.

This year, Barneys went bankrupt and subsequently sold in parts. The resulting settlement sales are ongoing. They started hilariously as discounts of five percent on designer bags (I don't know who needs to hear this, but the five percent discount on a bag that costs $ 2,400 is not a sale!), But now the discounts basically extend to Everything else and up to 60 percent off on certain items.

And they can be very, very ugly items!

I went to get some laughs and found something to laugh at.

The photo is blurred because I was laughing so hard. But you already have the idea. Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

This very sequined jacket / shirt thing (maybe it's a robe?) It caught my attention from the other side of the room. I approached to look more closely. It was a Valentino and it was very heavy: the design was undoubtedly assembled unnecessarily by hand. I checked the price and had to contain a laugh.

It cost $ 10,500. This ugly jacket costs more than my car!

I am being unfair, of course. I was on sale! I think thirty percent off, which means you would only pay $ 7,350 for it. In addition, there was an additional 20 percent discount they would take at the register for their entire purchase, so the final price would be approximately $ 5,880. Now, that's what I call a bargain.

But before Barneys began liquidating everything, he hoped to sell that jacket at full price. Almost $ 11,000 for a piece of sequined clothing that no one can place. The nerve!

Instead, I present some cars that you could buy. Take the car to the garden party. You would look better than Valentino, I promise.

1. Honda Beat – $ 9,999

2. Infiniti G37 – $ 7,900

3. BMW Z3 – $ 3,900

4. Nissan Laurel Sedan – $ 6,999

5. Porsche Boxster – $8,673

6. BMW M3 – $ 10,500

7. Mercedes-Benz C32 AMG – $ 5,600

8. Range Rover – $ 2,950

9. Chevrolet Corvette – $ 9,000

10. Volvo C30 – $ 2,500

Any of these cars would be a better use of your money than that Valentino. Especially the Volvo. I heard that it is very boring to drive, but its appearance has aged well. Unlike the jacket.

