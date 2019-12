Loading...

There are still a number of pharmacies open during the Christmas and New Years holidays in Wakefield if you need them.

This means that you will be able to get the advice or support you need for common conditions from qualified street health professionals, such as colds, coughs, muscle aches and pains, skin irritations, diarrhea, and l & # 39; ind├ęgestion.

Here are the pharmacies that will be open at Christmas and New Years in the Wakefield district

Here's where it's open and when:

Lloyds Pharmacy, Trinity Walk

01924 299394:

Christmas Day: closed

The day after Christmas: 9 am-5am

New Years Day: 9 am-5pm

Chemist Kingfisher, 192 Kirkgate

01924 291898

Christmas Day: 11 am-3pm

Boxing Day: closed

New Years Day: closed

Boots Pharmacy, 26-28 Kirkgate superior

01924 376181

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 9:30 am-4:30pm

New Years Day: closed

Hughes Chemist (Norther) Madeley Road, Havercroft

01226 722429

Christmas Day: 9 am-11am

The day after Christmas: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

New Years Day: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Carlton Pharmacy, 10 Station Road, Ossett

01924 275595

Christmas Day: 11 am-1pm

Boxing Day: 10 am-12noon

New Years Day: closed

Exel Chemist, 56 High Street, Normanton

01977 703719

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 10 am-12noon

New Years Day: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Boots Pharmacy, 3-5 Beastfair, Pontefract

01977 703719

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 10 am-4pm

New Years Day: closed

Medichem Pharmacy, Stuart Road, Pontefract

01977 791883

Christmas Day: 11 am-1pm

Boxing Day: closed

New Years Day: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Airedale Pharmacy, Elizabeth Court, Castleford

01977 516322

Christmas Day: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Boxing Day: 11 am-1pm

New Years Day: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.