Here are the most important news of 2019

From victories in the sports dynasty to mass shootings, another year was full of highs, tragedies and historical developments.

These are the main stories that took place in 2019:

A fire broke out on April 15 at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which caused the collapse of its iconic 19th-century needle of 315 feet. The cathedral was under renovation, but there was a torrent of donations following the fire.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on February 15 to allocate funds to build a wall on the Mexican border. During the announcement, the president said he expected the statement to be challenged in court. The same day, Trump signed a border security measure negotiated by Congress, with $ 1.375 billion destined for barriers, avoiding another government shutdown.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced a political trial investigation on September 24, which then led the House Judiciary Committee to approve two articles of political judgment against Trump alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House later accused Trump, but the matter still awaits a trial in the Senate controlled by Republicans. Trump has held a phone call with the president of Ukraine was appropriate.

Colossal triumphs in sport

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on February 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, winning their sixth Super Bowl title. The Super Bowl with the lowest score was 3-0 Pats at halftime and tied at the end of the third quarter before the Pats took the victory.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on April 14, his first major championship since the 2008 US Open, recovering from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems. He later received a Presidential Medal of Freedom and continued with other victories in 2019.

Canadian nineteen-year-old Bianca Andreescu defeated American champion Serena Williams on September 7 at the US Open. The victory prevented Williams from claiming what would have been his 24th singles championship.

Fatal plane crashes

A plane crash involving Ethiopian Airlines killed 157 people and caused the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft. In an October 29, 2018 accident of a Max off the coast of Indonesia and the March 10 accident of another Max in Ethiopia, investigators said a faulty sensor caused MCAS, Boeing's flight control system , pushed the nose of the plane down, and the pilots could not regain control. In total, 346 people died.

Four people, including three Russians, were accused in June of shooting down a passenger plane in 2014 and killed 298 passengers and crew. An international team of researchers concluded that a missile and its launcher came from an anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian army. The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over a territory in eastern Ukraine that was currently controlled by pro-Moscow rebels.

Shootings

Mass shooting in public areas and places of business and worship killed people who dedicated themselves to their daily lives.

A shooting on August 3 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, left 22 people dead. Police said the 21-year-old shooter drove more than 10 hours from his home near Dallas to carry out the attack. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of capital murder.

Less than a day later, a 24-year-old man fatally shot nine people and wounded 27 others before officers shot him and killed him outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Other tragedies killed garlic festival goers in California and local government workers in Virginia and a Jewish woman in a California synagogue who jumped between the shooter and a rabbi.

A shooting on March 15 in New Zealand killed people in two mosques. The alleged shooter is being tried for the death of 51 victims. The country responded with a gun control legislation that included the prohibition of semi-automatic military-style weapons and assault rifles.

Deaths

The author Toni Morrison died on August 5 at the age of 88. The first black woman to receive the Nobel Prize for literature and the winner of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for her novel "Beloved," wrote about the search for freedom within career limits.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle died on March 31 after being shot. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, grew up in southern Los Angeles and was acclaimed by releasing mixtapes from his trunk, landing on a coveted list of hip-hop acts in 2010 and releasing a debut album for the lead record label with "Victory Lap", which was nominated for a Grammy.

U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland died on October 17 at age 68. Cummings, who grew up during the civil rights movement, became a prominent voice among black lawmakers on Capitol Hill. He was widely known throughout the country as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. To honor his death, he became the first black legislator to lie in the state in the United States Capitol.

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney died on December 8 at the age of 85. He expressed and directed the characters of "Sesame Street" of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch since its inception in 1969 for almost 50 years. "I can be the most unknown famous person in the United States," Spinney said in his 2003 memoirs. "It is the bird that is famous."

First



Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle's baby and Prince Harry, was born on May 6. The first son of the royal couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, marked the eighth great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

China achieved a first for mankind by successfully landing a lunar probe on the other side of the moon in January. He used a robotic spacecraft and marked an important achievement in space exploration.

The initial release of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 26 broke records with its $ 1.2 billion box office opening and even had a relaunch in the summer. It had the highest opening in history and then exceeded the total "Avatar" box office.

CNN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

