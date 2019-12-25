Here are a lot of happy Italians who test the first Bugatti EB110 prototypes in the snow

Loading...

The Bugatti EB110 is as close as possible to an "unwanted Bugatti". Now, of course, it is loved by its quad-turbo V12 that swallowed fuel through 12 individual throttle bodies, and its all-wheel drive and cheese wedge style. But when he first debuted in 1991, there was an ongoing world recession. A lot was sold, of course, but the EB110 was not enough to keep the company bankrupt. So here are happier moments in 1989, with a group of Italian engineers doing what I suppose we could call "winter tests."

Winter prototype testing here at the end of 2019 is a very serious matter, with very serious engineers who use very serious equipment to perform very serious tests, all while carrying their very serious faces. But Bugatti in 1989? We have guys doing snownuts and snowy drag races and a guy who says "Okay, I will really stop, we'll see if the ABS works."

And then they just fall. Remember to watch it with subtitles, unless you speak Italian.

It's simply wonderful and, quite frankly, it's all the winter tests I would do. Maybe that's why I don't run a successful auto company? I don't know, I have to think about that.

However, one of the best parts of this video is how the cars look. EB110 prototypes almost resemble, but not quite, real EB110 production cars. That is because they were designed by Marcello Gandini, who also designed the Lamborghini Countach and Miura. But like what happened with the original Gandini design of the Lamborghini Diablo (which was discarded and eventually became the Cizeta-Moroder V16T), the original Gandini design of the EB110 was also discarded.

Therefore, it is not only a joy to see everyone so happy, so full of promises as they relaunch Bugatti for the umpteenth time, but it is also fascinating as a bit of little-seen automotive history.

