It's National Bacon Day: Here are 5 ways you can celebrate

Updated: 7:55 AM EST December 30, 2019

What is that smell? It's bacon! Whether it's fatty or crispy, fatty or lean, for breakfast or dinner, Americans love some strips of pork product. As if there were some other reason to enjoy it, Saturday is National Bacon Day. If you can't decide what to do, here are five ways to enjoy it.

one

Dip it in your eggs

Bacon alone is fantastic, but perhaps its best feature is how it improves other foods and complements itself. One of the best examples is the classic bacon and eggs. A greasy breakfast is perfect when you leave your fork and remove the egg yolk with a piece of crispy bacon ideally. It is good at any time of the day.

two

Complete that hamburger

The cheeseburger always stands out in a restaurant menu, at least until you see the cheeseburger and bacon. The crunchy texture goes perfectly with the soft hamburger meat, while the salty taste perfectly compensates for the cheese. The same goes for any bacon concoction related to sandwiches: BLT, sticks, grilled cheese, etc.

3

Eat healthy

On a diet? Crumble some strips or cut them into pieces. Bacon is an excellent ingredient for salads. And nobody will blame you if you throw more than a spoonful on that lettuce.

4 4

Share with the dog

Man loves bacon, and also man's best friend. You have seen the commercial. Of course, most puppies will go for any piece of table, but they will perform any trick in the book for a strip of good things. They have been good dogs this year, so let them celebrate too.

5 5

Catch a Kevin Bacon movie

OK, you're not crazy about bacon. We will not hold that against you. But you can still enjoy the day watching your favorite Kevin Bacon movie. There are some cult gems like "Tremors" or "Hollow Man", and it has been in some genuine classics like "Apollo 13" and "Mystic River". On the other hand, any movie you watch leads the actor, thanks to Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.

