Here are 5 tips to control annual credit card rates

Rewards and points can make a credit card look attractive to consumer wallets. But that can become cloudy when considering hidden and annual rates.

While most credit cards do not have an annual fee, for those that do, it is almost $ 110 on average, according to a recent U.S. News & World Report.

Do some research, such as knowing if the rate is at the beginning of the year or at another time, such as when you opened the account, can help you plan ahead and make sure you get the most out of your money.

Here are five ways to keep this type of rate under control.

Tip: request that the rate be waived

It doesn't hurt to ask. Try calling your credit card company and asking if you can waive the rate. Customer service or a card retention department can reduce the rate to a fraction of what you are paying or eliminate it altogether.

Tip: Degrade your card

If the rate cannot be eliminated or reduced to the amount you prefer, you can ask if your credit card company could exchange it for a card with no annual fee or a lower rate than what you currently have. The Balance financial advisory website states that customers should use their rewards before this happens to avoid losing them.

Tip: evaluate whether the benefits outweigh the costs

While financial experts say closing an account could damage your credit score (read some helpful tips on that process here), assessing whether it is worth keeping the card can help. And if the costs incurred do not compensate for benefits, such as air mileage, cash reimbursement or discounts, it may make sense to cancel the card. Financial advisory websites also recommend checking if your spending areas have changed.

Tip: Be aware if a card increases your annual rate

Many credit cards will charge an annual fee of $ 0 during the first year so you can try it before entering the rate. In addition, some credit cards are increasing their annual rates this January. Check the terms and conditions of the card to know what to expect and if it is worth it for you.

Tip: check if the benefits are really as valuable as you think

As companies continue to compete for you as a customer, you may want to evaluate what is best for you. Creditcards.com points out in a recent survey that "overseas transaction fees have been almost completely extinguished on travel cards." If another card has a lower or non-existent annual rate, but the card benefits your opponent or exceeds your current card, you might consider changing it.

