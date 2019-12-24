Here are 4 questions that could appear on Mass ballots. In 2020

Loading...

Four questions on the way to voting next year are addressed first to state legislators to give them the opportunity to act on the measures before voters intervene. Supporters of the four proposed laws have already submitted signatures of more than 80,239 registered voters required by the Massachusetts Constitution to secure a place on the 2020 ballot. The measures would create a "choice-by-order" voting system in Massachusetts. They would increase funds for the homes of the elderly in distress of the state, update the state law on the right to repair that covers car repairs and allow food stores to sell beer and wine. Two constitutional amendments were also submitted, but supporters failed to gather enough signatures to present to lawmakers or voters. These amendments included proposals that would have allowed the right to vote for people imprisoned for convictions for serious crimes. A second measure sought to end public funding for abortions in Massachusetts. State lawmakers have until May 5 to act on the four initiative requests that removed the firm's obstacle. In most cases, legislators decide not to act, leaving the fate of the questions in the hands of the voters. Commonwealth Secretary William Galvin said any of the four proposals not approved by lawmakers will continue in the next round of signature collection. During that round, supporters must collect an additional 13,374 signatures to place their questions on the November 3 ballot. These signatures must be submitted to Galvin's office before July 1. According to the proposed "classified election" system, voters have the option of classifying candidates on the ballot in order of preference: one for their first election, two for their second option, and so on. If a candidate gets the most first-place votes, that candidate wins. If no candidate receives the majority of the first -selection of votes, the candidate with the least amount of votes is eliminated. Voters who rated the eliminated candidate as their first option will have their vote count for their second option. The process is repeated until a candidate receives the majority of the vote and wins. Supporters say the goal is to eliminate the so-called spoiler effect by making sure that no candidate wins without a majority of votes. The new system would apply to future state and federal and primary elections in Massachusetts. Maine became the first US state. UU. In using the system in primary elections last year.

