Henry Dwyer, Group 1 winning coach, has decided that Ballarat will become his stable's new home in the middle of next year.

With Caulfield set to cease to be a training center in 2023, Dwyer started the excavation and construction process at Ballarat last week with plans to move its 40 horsepower in around six months.

Trainer Henry Dwyer is about to move his stables from Caulfield to Ballarat.Credit: Damian White

"While in an ideal world we would have liked to continue training at Caulfield given its history, its exceptional facilities and the success and growth that we have achieved since the start in 2013, this is not obviously not possible, "said Dwyer in an email to his customers on Monday.

"To this end, it has been decided that training at Ballarat aligns best strategically with our business model in the future, and in collaboration with our beach property in St Leonards, we believe that ; no trainer will be better equipped to maximize a horse's ability and achieve the best results for our owners. "