Henman supports Tennis World Cup to "catch the attention" of fans

Henman thinks it's time to make room on the calendar for another mixed event that could potentially take place over two weeks in Grand Slam style.

"This is how you get the attention of the global sports fan," said Henman at the London PAA.

"Host an event like this with men and women, all nations playing in the same place. I think it has huge potential."

Andy Murray chose Henman to be the captain of Great Britain for the first ATP Cup in Australia next month.

Henman is honored and looking forward to the event starting in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth on January 3, but has reservations about its long-term sustainability alongside the Davis Cup.

Asked if the ATP Cup, Davis Cup and Laver Cup could all coexist, Henman replied, "I think in an ideal world, no."

"I was a big fan of the Davis Cup. I played for many years. I was interested in watching it last month. I am interested in how the ATP Cup works.

"There is a large number of players, it is in a large country approaching the Australian Open. There is a lot to do."

"The only message, if I had one, is that we need to unite our sport and (having) those types of similar events that are part of the calendar is difficult.

"So I think the ATP Cup and the Davis Cup are going ahead if they could come together and you could also have women there and have a Tennis World Cup, that would be very interesting to be part of the competition. "

"We are not there yet. Davis Cup, there will be a lot of analysis on the course of this (week-long) event (in Madrid).

"I am extremely excited about the ATP Cup next year."

Tennis is the only major sport without a World Cup, with football, cricket in two formats, rugby, rugby league, golf, basketball and netball, all with centerpieces. regular world events.

