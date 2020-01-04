Hell's Kiwi Tour Takes Another Turn With Thumb Breaking Matt Henry

Loading...

Henry's selection in the first place for Sydney was controversial, with the Black Caps thinking he had more to offer than the tired opening paceman Tim Southee.

Meanwhile, Spinner Will Somerville would also be injured in the hand, the strap between his ring and middle finger being split on his non-bowling hand.

Matt Henry reacts after injuring his hand by lining up a ball from his own bowling alley.

The problems are the most recent in recent days of horror for New Zealanders and are coming with Australia under construction towards a first round score.

Captain Kane Williamson, star drummer Henry Nicholls and outsized spinner Mitchell Santner were excluded before the draw with a virus, Williamson losing 2.5 kg following the affliction.

Trent Boult returned home after the Boxing Day Test defeat in Melbourne, after Mitchell Starc broke his hand while trying to repel a bouncer.

This prompted Glenn Phillips to fly to Auckland at the last minute to play Sydney, while Jeet Raval, Todd Astle and Somerville were also new additions.

Team physio Vijay Vallabh says he hasn't had a week like this during his four and a half years with the team.

New Zealand has already lost 2-0 in all three test series, beaten by 296 points in Perth and 247 points in the CWM.