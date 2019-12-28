Helicopter tours may be inflicting damage to the arches of Utah

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Dozens of arches in Utah have collapsed in the past two decades, prompting new research that examines the possible long-term effects of helicopter tours and the vibrations they emit when they fly over popular tourist attractions .

Although the collapses of Rainbow Arch and Wall Arch in Arches National Park are not directly related to the vibrations of the passing helicopters, the increase in the frequency of the tours led to the Native American Consultation Committee, which advises the Service National Parks, to ask for more – deep look.

At the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union in San Francisco, Riley Finnegan of the University of Utah reported that low-frequency sound waves produced by helicopters can increase arc's natural vibrations 100 times, which could weaken culturally valuable resources. and shortening their lives.

The research was published this month in Physics and involved placing seismometers and geophones on top of five arcs to record the speed of the oscillations, the maximum speed with which the surface moved when it vibrated.

The team monitored between two and nine helicopter overflights for the different arcs during the study. For each overflight, the team measured intense infrasound explosions, up to 100 decibels. This high intensity and low frequency would be inaudible to humans, but for the arches, Finnegan said, it would be similar to being in a live concert.

People gather to watch the sunset at Delicate Arch in Arches National Park on Thursday, September 8, 2016.

Deseret News archives

In Squint Arch, where the speed of the tremors was higher, the team measured the vibrations with a speed 100 times greater than the vibrations caused by the natural background noise of the Earth. Finnegan said he believes that only earthquakes of magnitude 4 could cause vibrations such as those induced by helicopters, and occur "maybe once in a hundred years."

Researchers do not believe that vibrations are causing instantaneous damage, but prolonged exposure could cause additional cracks in geological formations.

The potential impact of air travel occurs when the majority of the 85,000 annual visitors to the Rainbow Bridge Natural Monument choose to see the 290-foot tall structure by boat or helicopter.

It is accessible on foot, but only after a three or four day hike through difficult terrain.

“We have more than 6,000 documented arches around (Utah) and an entire national park dedicated to how great they are. We want to make sure that we are not inadvertently affecting the health of these really precious features, "Finnegan said.