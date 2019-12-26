Heather and Terry Dubrow know how to maintain a New Year's resolution

Loading...

When Heather and Terry Dubrow decide something, they follow.

Last year, the former stars of "Real Housewives of Orange County" told Page Six that their New Year's resolutions were to keep working hard and spend more time with their family, with Terry, 61, confessing that he wanted to "be a better husband. " ”To Heather, 50, too.

The couple has been married for 20 years and share four children: daughters Max, 16, Katarina, 13, and Coco, 9, and son Nicky, 16.

"I definitely kept my resolutions!" Heather told us when we checked in to see if they were successful. "2019 was a year full of changes for me and I am finishing the year happier and lighter than I have been in years."

She added enthusiastically: “Terry was a great husband! Keep up the good work, honey!

Dr. "Botched" was also proud of himself and said: "Although I worked like a dog, I found more time with the children and, if I say so, I was a great husband!"

He plans to keep the same resolutions in 2020, with the addition of one more that can be difficult to maintain considering the two incredible kitchens in his home.

"This year I hope to lose the weight I plan to gain this month with our new diet book," The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet, "which will be out in March," said Terry.

Meanwhile, Heather is happy with the current situation and tells us that she wants to "continue on the same path of growth and happiness."

