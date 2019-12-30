Heat wave, bush fires threaten Victoria's electrical network, possible power outages.

Loading...

This is a key generator, the Loy Yang A coal-fired power plant in the Latrobe Valley in Victoria, which has been out of service for several months, was taken out of service on Friday due to an "installation problem". The plant operator, AGL, said the unit could remain out of service for several days.

"We have been offline since Friday evening and will be offline for several days while we are working on an installation problem," said an AGL spokesperson.

A spokesperson for AEMO said on Monday evening that it had obtained 1,140 megawatts of available reserves in Victoria after entering into negotiations with energy users and producers.

He was not forced to implement rolling power cuts, called "load shedding", to prevent the system from being overloaded.

"AEMO has dispatched emergency supplies to improve the availability of supply in Victoria, with a combination of unplanned production outages and bushfires impacting limiting power lines production availability, "said a spokesperson.

"AEMO will continue to closely monitor reserve levels to maintain an adequate supply and will provide further updates."

Summer is the most difficult period for the energy network, when the heavy use of air conditioners can put the supply-demand balance on the razor's edge. With drought, bush fires of record temperatures, authorities are preparing for a particularly difficult summer demand period in Victoria due to unforeseen outages in thermal power plants.

AEMO, in its assessment of the energy market last month, said that the greatest risk of power outages this summer would come from the impact of severe weather events such as fires and storms on the electricity production and transmission networks.