Heat PF Chris Silva shreds after the team reunited him with his mother

The Miami Heat are revered for their ability to shape lesser-known young players into men who can influence the NBA. They are currently trying this with Chris Silva, a rookie power forward from South Carolina who was under contract in the 2019 NBA draft. Silva has a two-way contract, but has appeared in 25 games this year from the bank.

One reason why Silva is still in the development phase of his career is that he is relatively new to basketball – he came from Gabon to the US in 2012 to play high school ball in New Jersey and then went on for four years South Carolina. where he was a productive tall man who could bounce back, protect the rim, and show the flashes of a dangerous jumper. To do this, he had to leave his family when he was only 16, and the only time he saw them came when he came home to renew his visa during his second year of college.

All of this means that Silva has achieved a lot in his short career, even if it happened outside of his loved ones. The heat, along with the league, decided to change this briefly, and Silva was surprised on Friday when his mother, Carine Minkoue Obame, followed the team's passage before competing against the Indiana Pacers.

3 years ago @SilvaObame saw his mother. They met again tonight and it was all you could imagine and more.

Many thanks to @ NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Sr. VP of Int Basketball Operations, Kimberly Bohuny, with the support of @NBA_Africa for the implementation. pic.twitter.com/aIFvIpgd3x

– Miami HEAT (@ MiamiHEAT) December 28, 2019

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Silva's Christmas present had "been in the works for about a month" while, unsurprisingly, the tall man was blown away when he saw his mother come out of the AmericanAirlines Arena tunnel.

"In fact, I talked to her like two days ago and she was still home for Christmas," said Silva, according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, about the surprise. "We just talked, caught up and all of that. I saw her come in right after the passage and I couldn't believe who it was. I thought I saw a ghost. After I realized it was her, I couldn't help it. I was emotional.

"It's a great league. It means a lot to them to do something for me. It shows the heart of the people who run the league and NBA Africa. I just thank them, I'm grateful that they did that. "

The Heat made their first NBA game an unforgettable one as Miami needed a winner who defeated Pacers 113-112 seven seconds before Goran Dragic ended. It was a big win over a potential playoff opponent, but for Silva the biggest moment of the day came just a few hours before the tip.

