Health insurance about to be mandatory in California – The Reporter

Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCpWSHWY2GU [/ embed]

In 2020, California will make health insurance mandatory and charge a tax to people who do not have it. For people who do not have it now, there is an advantage: the state will also begin granting subsidies to those who do not qualify for assistance through the federal Obamacare program.

In 2018, President Donald Trump announced that the federal government would no longer require people to have health insurance. Concerned that without the federal mandate, the number of uninsured Californians would increase, state officials have made health insurance a state requirement.

The federal individual mandate helped greatly reduce the number of Californians without medical coverage. Since Obamacare, officially known as the Low Price Health Care Act, California has had the biggest drop in the rate of uninsured people of any state. In 2013, 17% of Californians had no health insurance. Now, the rate of uninsured people in California is around 7 percent.

The new state insurance mandate and the state subsidy go hand in hand. A single person who earns up to $ 74,000 a year would receive help paying for their insurance. And a family of four who earn up to $ 154,000 a year could also have a break.

In this video, CalMatters health reporter Elizabeth Aguilera breaks down the new health insurance mandate in a minute.