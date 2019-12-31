Health Canada Recalls Children's Clothing for Potential Strangulation Risk – National

Loading...

Published on December 30, 2019 at 11:43 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Health Canada has released a recall for several child-sized drawstring hoodies and sweatshirts due to the possibility of strangulation.

In the Health Canada recall notification, it was noted that the cords of clothing may stick to play equipment, fences, or other objects and cause gagging, or that the child may be “pulled” by a vehicle.

CONTINUE READING:

More than 15,000 snow blowers called back because of the risk of injury and breakage



The recall is only issued for the "Youth Small" size and, according to Health Canada, affects more than 2,000 garments that were sold between November 2015 and August 2019.

As of December 20, 2019, the manufacturer of the products, Gongshow Gear Inc., has not yet received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada lists a total of 25 products that have been recalled. A full list can be found on his website. The clothing was originally made in China and Peru.

The story continues under the advertisement

00:35

Ice cream sandwiches recalled because of the risk of metal particles

Ice cream sandwiches recalled because of the risk of metal particles

According to Health Canada, consumers with the product should immediately pull the cord off the hoodie or sweatshirt.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,