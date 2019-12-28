"He didn't help me or anything": 13-year-old victim of Burnaby hit-and-run appeals for justice – BC

Loading...

The 13-year-old, a hit-and-run victim in Burnaby two days before Christmas, asks the driver who left him injured on the road to come forward.

Joseph Gebreyes says he suffered a concussion and broken thigh after being hit at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Humphries Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on December 23.

The Byrne Creek middle school student, who was lying in bed at home with his leg wrapped in plaster, told Global News Friday that he was going to the Edmonds Community Center when he was beaten.

"I woke up in the hospital and didn't know what happened," he said. "I saw my mother crying and my stepfather and some of my neighbors, and I was really confused.

"I was shocked. I didn't know I was hit by a car."

According to Gebreyes, he was even more shocked to find out that the driver hadn't stopped.

"It's surprising that someone hit me and ran away," he said.

"He didn't help me or anything."

Gebreyes was passed out when he was found by his mother and paramedics.

Milagro Guillen Terrero says she keeps thinking about how close she was to losing her son and how angry she is that the driver didn't take responsibility.

"You break my heart so much because I think he doesn't think about my son, he doesn't think about the family, he doesn't think about anyone," she said in tears.

Burnaby RCMP continues to appeal to the driver to report, along with anyone who has witnessed the crash or has dash cam videos.

The family also appeals to the city of Burnaby to take a look at the street where Gebreyes was hit and to say that the lack of sidewalks and lighting is dangerous for pedestrians when the sun goes down.

"No signal, no light, no nothing. No nothing. You have to do something, ”Terrero said.

Residents who live near the crash site on Humphries Avenue share similar concerns.

"I always pay special attention to this strip because there are sidewalks everywhere and this is a common route especially for young people," said Max Brown.

In a statement from the city, the city council recently committed to an "accelerated sidewalk program" that aims to build more than 16 kilometers of new sidewalk in 2020.

The city added that Humphries Avenue "falls into this priority category."

The doctors have told Gebreyes that it will probably take six weeks for his leg to heal. He was afraid of his increased workload at school and the possible effects on his body.

"I couldn't be the same, my leg couldn't be the same," he said.

"I may not be able to do the same or do the things I could do before my leg was fine."

– With files from John Hua

