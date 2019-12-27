Hayley Williams, dig deep and don't stop until you're satisfied with the results you get. – The reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hayley Williams, 31; Emilie de Ravin, 38; Gerard Depardieu, 71; John Amos, 80.

Emilie de Ravin, right, and Robert Pattinson (AP Photo / Summit Entertainment, Myles Aronowitz)

Happy birthday: put your heart and soul in whatever you want to achieve. The only way to do things this year is to do them yourself. Dig and do not stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. A change that will benefit you personally, emotionally and financially seems promising if you execute your actions accurately. Their numbers are 7, 11, 23, 25, 31, 38, 44.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Spend time with the people who make the best of you. A little romance will bring you closer to someone you love. Discuss the plans you can put into play next year. Consider how you can reduce stress and improve health. 2 stars

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): go to your preferred destination. Whether it is a mental, physical or emotional journey, you will get a better understanding of what you need to know and do to move forward. An older relative will offer insightful information about his background. 5 stars

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): take advantage, pamper and reassure your personal finances. Taking the time to regenerate yourself mentally, physically and economically will relieve your mind and reduce stress. Romance is encouraged. 3 star

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): discuss the possibilities and discuss your plans with someone you want to include in your life. A look at your financial situation will help you decide how much you can reserve for something special that you want to look for. 3 star

LEO (from July 23 to August 22): You have options, but not all will be of interest. Do not make personal or physical changes impulsively. Research and plan your actions taking into account moderation, health and emotional well-being. Choose to rest on the effort. 3 star

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): a change you want to make can be launched. Make all arrangements to achieve your goal. Socializing will help you promote your new self and help align who you want to include in your plans. 5 stars

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): talk and talk. Know what you are facing, how much it will cost and the best way to proceed. Refusing to let anyone take over or prevent him from following his heart. Choose love and romance about discord. 2 stars

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): take a look at the past, absorb what happened and consider what is best for you in the future. Protect against physical injury or take unnecessary risks. Focus on turning your dream into reality. Build a plan and move on. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Do not spend impulsively or give in to someone hoping he or she will do something in return for you. Be realistic; weigh the pros, cons and consequences of your actions; and do what is best for you. 3 star

CAPRICORN (from December 22 to January 19): Start rolling the ball. It is time to take a look at what happened and the options available to you. Having a sound plan in place can make a big difference in the way you live as of today. 3 star

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): do not take risks. Sit well and lift your feet. An unexpected financial boost or opportunity is coming that will encourage you to sell something you enjoy doing. Innovative plans will lead to prosperity. 3 star

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): Offer help and bring it closer to someone who can enrich your life. Look for opportunities that interest you and make a proposal that you can present next year. Do not be discouraged. Rest before the end of the year holidays. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are aggressive, helpful and responsible. You are curious and thoughtful.

