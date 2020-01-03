Hawks And Pistons participate in Andre Drummond trade talks

Loading...

Andre Drummond has a tricky free agency on the horizon. The Detroit Pistons center has a huge player option for next year, but he has made it clear that he wants to reject them and enter the relatively weak free agent market. While centers are expected to have capabilities that Drummond does not have, its ability to breathe rebounds, block shots, and act as a threat of praise makes it an attractive option for teams that have a hole in the middle.

The Atlanta Hawks are such a force. According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, they are "talking" to the Pistons about a possible move for the big man before the close on February 6. Wojnarowski notes that there are a handful of teams interested in Drummond and that there is a feeling that his upcoming free agency will make him available in a store.

Detroit and Atlanta have had talks about a trade focused on Andre Drummond, the league sources told ESPN. No deal is imminent, but Detroit is talking to Hawks and several other teams on Drummond, sources said.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020

Drummond has a $ 28M player option for the next season that he is unlikely to exercise, forcing the Pistons to think about the possibility of losing him in the free hand. The teams are increasingly convinced that Drummond will be relocated before the close on February 6th. https://t.co/s4PDchLVWV

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2020

The Hawks are a kind of unique squad that is slated to start next summer, because next to a hole in the middle that Drummond could fill, Early Bird Rights' Jeff Siegel plans to cap around $ 75.8 million -Dollars will have more than enough to give him the big payday he'd definitely want. And, as Wojnarowski emphasized, moving Drummond Detroit could give some pieces as they keep an eye on a future led by Blake Griffin.

There are undoubtedly questions as to whether it is a good move for Atlanta to conclude a trade for Drummond, especially since the team is in last place at the Eastern Conference and it would be extremely difficult to top up for a playoff place in the late season make. But if there is a market for its services, the Hawks seem to join a few other teams to land the league's most productive rebounder.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) andre drummond (t) atlanta hawks (t) detroit pistons