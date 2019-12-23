Hawaii Bowl, BYU vs. Hawaii: How to watch, stream or listen to the game

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5)
Kick off: 6 p.m. MST
Event venue: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu
Surface: Artificial grass
TV / live broadcast: ESPN
Radio: KSL 1160AM / 102.7 FM
Serie: BYU wears 23-8
Weather: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.
THE BETS
For hawaii … The Rainbow Warriors seek to record a season of 10 wins in their home field.
For BYU … The Cougars can finish the campaign with an 8-win season after a 2-4 start.
TRENDS
For hawaii … The Rainbow Warriors are ranked number 6 nationally in passes, averaging 325.9 yards per game.
For BYU … With a victory over Hawaii, Zach Wilson would become the second starting quarterback by BYU in program history to win consecutive bowl games.
THE CRISTAL BALL
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors should be excited to play at home, their ninth home game of the season. Can Hawaii capitalize on its home advantage?
BYU: Field Marshal Zach Wilson had his struggles against the state of San Diego. But now he is healthier and will face a defense that is not as good as the SDSU.
PLAYER TO SEE
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) looks down the field against Boise State during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10.
Steve Conner, AP
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald: Junior quarterback competed 298 of 465 passes for 3,642 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
KEY GAME
The BYU Red Zone offensive against Hawaii's defense: The Cougars accumulated more than 400 yards but scored only three points in the state of San Diego. The Hawai'i Red Zone scoring defense is ranked 87th nationally.
QUOTABLE
"I think they trust what they are doing on the offensive and can score points." Nick Rolovich is an excellent coach, they have excellent staff. Your players are playing really motivated soccer right now, playing really good team soccer. They are an offensive among the top 10 in the country. "
– BYU coach Kalani Sitake
NEXT
BYU is scheduled to open next season on September 5, 2020 in Utah.
BYU SCHEDULE
August 29 – Utah 30, BYU 12
September 7: BYU 29, Tennessee 26 (2 OT)
September 14 – BYU 30, USC 27 (OT)
September 21 – Washington 45, BYU 19
September 28 – Toledo 28, BYU 21
October 12 – South Florida 27, BYU 23
October 19 – BYU 28, Boise State 25
November 2: BYU 42, state of Utah 14
November 9 – BYU 31, Liberty 24
November 16: BYU 42, state of Idaho 10
November 23 – BYU 56, UMass 24
November 30 – State of San Diego 13, BYU 3
December 24: Hawaii Bowl (6 p.m., MST, ESPN)
Times MST