Hawaii Bowl: BYU, shuffle runner, will face Hawaii's physical defense

Instead of Spud State, this is Pineapple Paradise, but a postseason situation for BYU remains the same: the Cougars really need runners to advance.

In many ways, the BYU offensive is back in the same situation as a year ago before entering a bowl game.

The Cougars are taking care of their corps, a unit that saw two ACL injuries that ended the season against Ty’Son Williams and freshman Sione Finau, who combined for 635 yards on the ground. Finau was the current leader of the season with 359 yards on the ground before going through the surgeon's knife, and still is.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and quarterback Zach Wilson need this group to produce significant numbers and block against the University of Hawaii at the SoFi Hawaii Bowl at Aloha Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Homework falls to second-year student Lopini Katoa, Emmanuel Esukpa and a couple of freshmen, Tyler Allgeier and Jackson McChesney. And there is always the Aleva Hifo receiver in those jets.

In other words, it is a position manned by a committee. Again.

Some are better blockers in pass protection than others, some have more experience and there are different degrees of ability, size, explosive capacity and just the previous speed.

Without Williams and Finau, runner coach AJ Steward has approached him as a business manager. You can always move to another column in your spreadsheet.

That, apparently, points to Katoa as RB1, the season's leader a year ago with 423 yards after the injuries defeated Squally Canada and Matt Hadley.

"We have no choice. We preach from day 1 when you start counting the guy who is last on the list, they should be ready to answer the call when the opportunity comes," Steward said.

“These boys work very hard every day. I mean, no matter what the scenario, they see the future and what they want to be. And that's why they work hard every day. They accept the training. I am hard on them. I have high expectations for each person in our room, no matter where they fit, if they walk or whatever. ”

In fact, one can argue that Steward has done a phenomenal job as a coach since losing to the senior Williams transfer for a knee injury suffered in the Washington game.

He turned Finau into a great game maker before falling during practice after the Idaho state game.

Two ACL injuries in the two best runners in two months?

Crazy, huh?

Of the survivors, Katoa has become the best runner (307 yards) with three touchdowns and an average of 4.1 yards per carry in 11 games with three starts.

Esukpa, who has been limping for most of the season, (190 yards) has two touchdowns and averages 4.2 yards per carry.

Allgeier started the season as a runner, changed to linebacker and played in defense for a good part of the season. Then he ran again when Finau fell. It has nine carries for 42 yards for an average of 4.7 yards per bag.

McChesney took full advantage of his playing time against a struggling UMass defender, setting a new racing record in a single game. He played in just two games and won 274 yards on 25 carries for two touchdowns and an average of 11.0 yards per carry.

A week after UMass exploded, McChesney did not receive a touch of the ball against the dazzling defense of the state of San Diego in the defeat of the end of the season.

"My number was simply not called," McChesney said last week after practice.

“We just try to set a standard and the boys respond really well. That is why we have succeeded even through some tests in the last two years. I give the credit to the boys who bought. They are willing to do whatever it takes to help this team, "Steward said.

McChesney said that one positive thing about having a room full of runners is that if one falls, it provides an opportunity for young players like Finau to step forward. Well he.

"I just have to make sure I'm the best I can be, make sure I'm ready to go, that when they call my number, I'm ready to do my job."

McChesney said head coach Kalani Sitake made it clear that this is a bowl game that BYU is focused on winning. "We have to go out with a victory. Kalani has been honest in saying that this is not a vacation. We are in Hawaii to win a football game."

The last time Wilson faced this kind of challenge in a bowl, he completed 18 of 18 passes and it was a victory.

The Hawaii Warriors are a much tougher opponent than BYU who faced the Idaho Potato Bowl a year ago, and is in their own sandbox adjacent to Pearl Harbor.