Have the warriors put Alec Burks in the commercial block? – The reporter

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors face a crisis on the list and, by the exchange deadline of February 6, they can exchange a key taxpayer to keep another.

As contracted two-way players Damion Lee and Ky Bowman face the expiration date of their NBA eligibility, Alec Burks has become the object of commercial speculation. League sources confirmed that the Warriors are willing to separate from Burks to keep one from Bowman or Lee, who are seen as contributors beyond this season.

Lee and Bowman can only spend 45 days with Golden State under the parameters of their two-way contracts. The rest of their seasons must be spent with the G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. As of Saturday, Bowman has 11 days remaining in the NBA, while Lee has 12.

If Golden State can't find a way to turn them into standard offers, it will lose a starting guard in Lee and a key rookie reservation in Bowman for the rest of the season.

"We're going to encounter a problem here in a couple of weeks and that's how it is," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "But both boys are playing very well and we feel that, as a team, we are playing well."

With only $ 375,000 below the maximum limit, the Warriors also cannot ascend to the list of 15 men without first moving a salary to another team.

Burks ($ 2.4 million), forward Glenn Robinson III ($ 1.9 million) and Marquese Chriss center ($ 1.7 million, unsecured) were signed using the veteran minimum, so that the Warriors could change them to another team without recovering wages .

However, Robinson, 25, and Chriss, 22, are more likely to be included in the Warrior's long-term plans than the 28-year-old Burks. Burks also provides the greatest value to a playoff contender who seeks to strengthen his banking. In 30 games, he averaged 15.5 points with 42.5% of shots.

Burks, however, has become one of the most important Warriors scores. He has scored two digits in 14 of his last 15 games and, on Friday, scored nine points in 4 of 4 shots in the last quarter to help push the Warriors to a return victory over the Suns.

"In a young team, it's great to have a veteran player that doesn't make sense. He just came in, does his job every day, is very consistent with his effort and only zero maintenance," Kerr said. "It's very, very professional. His teammates love him and enjoy playing with him. "

After spending the first seven years of his career with Jazz, Burks played for three different teams last season. He signed with the Thunder in the offseason, but, after Paul George requested an Oklahoma City exchange, he was granted permission to reevaluate his free agent options. He signed with the Warriors for the veteran minimum.

But when Stephen Curry broke his left hand in the fourth game of the season, Golden State's priorities shifted towards the development of the team's youngest players. To promote Bowman or Lee, Burks is the most logical business candidate.

In exchange for Burks, the Warriors could look for a draft selection or a prospective hidden abroad, which would not count against the salary limit. A player, even one with a rookie contract, would make it difficult to promote Bowman or Lee.

"It's a complicated process with several things that could happen and several ways we can try to keep them both," Kerr said. "It's more behind the scenes, discover what's next."

It will not be an easy decision for the Warriors main office. League sources believe that the Warriors will not be separated from Burks for anything. There is value in their presence in the locker room and the ability to increase morale by contributing to the victories. Shaking a team that has been surprisingly optimistic during a lottery season can have adverse effects.

If the Warriors cannot promote Bowman and Lee this season, they will have their rights restricted in free agency.

"We have been fortunate given the position in which we are able to sign Alec and Glenn and also Willie (Cauley-Stein)," Kerr said. "Veteran payers to solidify things while trying to raise all these young people at the same time."