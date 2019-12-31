Harry Styles released the first # 1 album from 2020 with & # 39; Fine Line & # 39;

Loading...

2020 is still a few days away, but Harry Styles is already starting the year with a strong note: his new album, Fine Line, is the first No. 1 album of 2020 (and thus the first No. 1 album of 2020) coming decade). In the week ending December 26, the album earned 89,000 album units in the U.S., which was good enough to top the Billboard 200 charts on January 4, 2020.

Although the album is still at the top, its numbers have dropped dramatically since its first week, as 89,000 units represent an 81 percent decrease from the 478,000 units Fine Line earned in its first week. The first week of the album was the third largest week for an album in 2019, after Taylor Swifts Lover (who brought in 869,000 units on the September 7 chart) and Post Malones Hollywoods Bleeding (489,000 on September 21).

Fine Line is Styles' biggest solo chart success with its second week at the top as its self-titled solo debut album topped the charts for just a week. It's also the first pop album that has spent two weeks on the Billboard 200 since Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project this summer.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

