Harry Styles & # 39; & # 39; Fine Line & # 39; debuts at # 1 on the charts

Towards the end of the year, the music world slows down as everyone prepares for the holidays (and all lists have already been published at the end of the year). However, that was not the case with Harry Styles. He just released his new album, Fine Line, and it had one of the biggest weeks of the year, good enough that the album debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

The album, which was released on December 13, earned 478,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending December 19. This is the third largest week for an album this year that has only been surpassed by Taylor Swifts Lover (with 869,000 units in the U.S.) the September 7 chart) and Hollywood's bleeding from Post Malone (489,000 on September 21).

Fine Line's first week was also superlative for other reasons. Styles is now the first British artist to debut at # 1 with his first two albums. Fine Line also had the biggest week for an album by a male pop artist in four years. The last one to perform better was Justin Bieber's Purpose, which led the way with 649,000 units on the December 5, 2015 chart. Columbia Records is certainly pleased with the release as Fine Line had the best week of selling the label since then. Beyonce's lemonade released 653,000 units on May 14, 2016.

