Harry Hamlin remembers his strange audition for & # 39; Indiana Jones & # 39;

Harry Hamlin believes that his disastrous and strange audition for "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is the reason he has never worked with Steven Spielberg.

In 1978, Hamlin was on a short list of actors for the famous role of Indiana Jones and was asked to come in and read Spielberg and George Lucas. He and actress Stephanie Zimbalist, who was auditioning for Marion, joined for the audition.

"When I got there, Steven went down," Hamlin, 68, recently told Page Six. "He said," Harry, Stephanie, I'm so sorry, but George's plane will be late. It is flying from San Francisco and it will take at least 45 minutes until it arrives. "

Spielberg then strangely asked the actors to bake a chocolate cake for Lucas in the kitchen of the production studio while they waited for him to arrive.

"He closed the door and left and we were standing alone in this kitchen," Hamlin continued. "I said," Stephanie, have you ever made a chocolate cake? "And she said:" No … "

Harry Hamlin and Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones Getty Images / Paramount

The couple then spent 40 minutes talking while trying to make a cake without instructions.

“During that time, because Amy Irving [Spielberg's future wife from 1985-1989] had been a good friend of mine, I was talking about how Amy was calling her group of friends in Los Angeles and saying that this guy, this Director type was stalking her. in New York and how I was a little upset because this guy, Steven Spielberg, appeared every night at the stage door with flowers. "

He continued: "It never occurred to me … that we were at the audition while we were making the cake."

Hamlin said the kitchen was full of cameras and microphones, while Spielberg and Lucas were looking up at them, seeing if they had chemistry.

"I had been talking about how annoying Steven Spielberg was for my friend Amy, so hey, guess what? I didn't get the paper, OK, and I've never worked with Steven Spielberg, and I guarantee you'll never work with Steven Spielberg and never I learned to make a cake. "

Indy's role, of course, ended up going to Harrison Ford, although it is not known if he was asked to bake a cake. Karen Allen played Marion.

.