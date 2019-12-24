Hamilton police officer who, according to Tasing, is not criminally responsible for human injuries: SIU – Hamilton

Loading...

The Ontario Police Watchdog has determined that a Hamilton police officer who fired his taser at a man in June is not responsible for the man's injuries.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the incident occurred in the parking lot at Fortinos Square on Main Street West and Dundurn Street South around 10 p.m. on June 10th. According to the SIU, the man called 911 and informed the police that a group of about 20 people had followed him.

When the officers arrived, the agency said that the man was under the influence of cocaine and appeared to be paranoid.

According to the SIU, an official offered to drive the man to a family member. When he tried to lead the man into the police cruiser, the man pushed the policeman aside and ran towards his own vehicle, which was parked nearby.

The policeman then fired the energy weapon he was carrying out, according to the SIU, and the man fell to the ground, hit the sidewalk and sustained serious facial injuries.

SIU interim director, Joseph Martino, said the officer had good reason to believe that the man in his vehicle had fled and drove drunk. Martino also says the officer's use of the energy weapon by the man was justified.

