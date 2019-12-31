Hamilton police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a woman drives out of a moving car – Hamilton

Loading...

Published on December 31, 2019 at 4:16 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Police say they are concerned about the well-being of at least one person after they record video showing a woman driving out of a moving vehicle on Ostberg north of Rymal Road.

According to investigators, officials responded to a "suspicious incident" shortly after midnight at the Lexington Avenue intersection with Columbus Gate on Tuesday, December 31.

During the investigation, officers received security images of a southbound vehicle on Lexington when a woman got out while she was on the move.

CONTINUE READING:

The police are investigating possible shots to the east of Hamilton



The vehicle then stopped and two men got out and helped the woman back into the limousine

The car then drove off and was last seen driving east on Columbus Gate.

The vehicle is described as a newer model of a white four-door sedan with a sliding roof.

The story continues under the advertisement

For information, contact the Hamilton Police on 905-546-2955 or 905-546-2907

Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

2:51

The Hamilton police released the 10 most absurd emergency calls for 2019

The Hamilton police released the 10 most absurd emergency calls for 2019

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR