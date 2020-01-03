Halsey defends New Zealand show comment as "joke" after fan backlash

Loading...

Halsey was recently criticized for comments she made during her performance at the Bay Dreams Festival New Zealand. A video surfaced of Halsey saying what was interpreted as disrespectful comments towards the Americans. The singer has since responded to the accusations.

New Halsey record Maniacal published in two weeks on January 17, 2020.

Read more: Fans of "Nightmare Before Christmas" react to the Danny Elfman Coachella slot machine

Fans widely applauded Halsey's performance at the Bay Dreams Festival. However, some of the comments she made drew the anger of many. On stage, Halsey was heard to say what many believed to be insulting to the singer's country of origin.

"You better show me why this is the best place in the world to play because now you look like a bunch of fucking Americans," said Halsey. Watch the clip below.

maybe that's why she didn't drop the dates in the usa HAHAH no but seriously why is she dragging us so hard pic.twitter. com / Rs8cxH5o8O

– jenna🍒 (@violethalsey) January 2, 2020

The Internet quickly began to accuse Halsey of being rude to his fans.

Imagine going to a music festival to see your favorite artist just to make her angry and insult not only everyone, but all the American fans for whom she has already played. @halsey who was pretty crappy, my sister.

– Chelsea Wilson (@ChelseaMW_) January 2, 2020

Read more: The Coachella 2020 range has Rage Against The Machine, YUNGBLUD, more

Well, Halsey wanted to end the anger very quickly. In response to the above tweet, Halsey addressed the situation.

not angry or insulting! it's jokes !!!!! the crowd at bay epiccccc fucking dreams. one of the best of all time. and my American crowds are notoriously mental too. it's just jokes. I would say the same thing to a crowd, say in Scotland. "You look like a group of English people!" haha

not angry or insulting! it's jokes !!!!! the crowd at bay epiccccc fucking dreams. one of the best of all time. and my American crowds are notoriously mental too. it's just jokes. I would say the same thing to a crowd, say in Scotland. "You look like a group of English people!" Haha https://t.co/nOrWbBXQSK

– h (@halsey) January 3, 2020

She says it was just jokes from the crowd to really get them going and she would say the same to anyone about their rival somehow.

More Halsey

Halsey will return to Saturday Night Live for the third time on January 25. Halsey is the musical guest and will participate alongside the host Adam driver. Driver has already hosted twice.

Halsey's musical appearance comes a week after the release of her third studio album Manic.

Adam Driver has concluded all year after numerous nominations for Marriage story and with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Halsey has had a whole year herself, which won't continue until 2020 with the release of Manic. She has already released five titles on her next album. The most recent being the moving moving "Finally // handsome stranger".

SNL made the hosting announcement during the last episode of the show and tweeted the image below.

🔜 See you next year! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/rvaU3PgBeX

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 22, 2019

What do you think of Halsey's comments? Make it sound below!

See more: 10 amazing artists you wouldn't believe appeared on the cover of AP

OutKast, number 153, April 2001