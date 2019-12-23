Halsey becomes & # 39; SNL & # 39; the first musical guest of 2020 to return

Loading...

Halsey wants to start the new decade as the first musical guest in Saturday Night Live 2020. Together with the presenter of the episode and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker star Adam Driver, Halsey will light up the NBC studio stage, which will most likely break out her newest singles.

SNL made the announcement of the show in their usual written post-it note style on social media. "See you next year!" They wrote.

The performance will be shown for the third time on Halsey's late night show on January 25th. The performance is staged after her last appearance on the show last February and her debut in 2018. But Halsey's latest performance raises the bar for her upcoming appearance at SNL. As early as February, the singer entered the stage before reproductions of a separation letter she had received from an old lover. With phrases like "I cheated" and "I'm sorry" that flare up behind her, Halsey created an intimate and powerful rendition of "Without me". Afterwards the singer showed her multitude of creative talents. While singing "Eastside", Halsey painted an enlarged self-portrait on the head.

Her previous SNL performance wasn't the only time Halsey painted a self-portrait. In September, the singer announced her upcoming record Manic titled "Graveyard" through a 7-hour live stream.

Maniac was released on January 17th, 2020 via Capitol Records. Pre-order here.

