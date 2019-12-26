Halifax Water is working on the repair of the main water break on Sackville Drive – Halifax

Loading...

Published on December 26, 2019 at 10:55 am

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Due to a main water break on the second day of Christmas, the water service for residents along Sackville Drive is interrupted.

The crews of Halifax Water are busy locating near 951 Sackville Dr.

CONTINUE READING:

Halifax & # 39; Out of the Cold shelter opens in a new location



The outage affects the area along Sackville Drive between Connolly Road and Sharon Drive.

Sackville Estates is also affected by the outage.

According to Halifax Water, there is no estimate when the water supply will be restored in the affected area.

CONTINUE READING:

Rescued cats from Newfoundland can soon be adopted



The area is currently in stop-and-go traffic, while pedestrian access is not affected.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes if the crews continue to work.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR