Haitian Montrealers celebrate the country's independence by helping the homeless in Montreal on January 1st

For Haitians, January 1st is not just a New Year's Day.

"Jan. 1 is our Independence Day in Haiti," said Aly Acadia brightly as he stirred a large pot of soup in the kitchen of Pikliz, a restaurant in the St. Henri district.

He was there with about a dozen other Haitian Montrealers who prepared the soup to distribute to the homeless.

Myriam Joseph, who organized the event, said the soup is important.

"We call it our liberty soup and it's supposed to be shared," she told Global News.

Haiti, a former French colony, has brought Africans to the island as slaves for centuries. For much of that time, "slaves weren't allowed to eat soup at all," said restaurant co-owner Akim Acadia.

"So on January 1st, 1804, when the country gained independence, they celebrated by making soup."

That is why the tradition continues to this day.

"Haitians don't play," he laughed.

"When it's January 1st, we all have soup with the family. It's a big deal for us."

The Haitians in Montreal support the people in Haiti

However, Joseph pointed out that the soup called Joumou – with various types of vegetable flour, meat and even pasta – is primarily intended for those who cannot afford to feed themselves.

That is one reason why she decided to organize the event.

"Yes, we will do it today, but we will do it often," she said.

Marilou Yoshimura, co-organizer of the event, said they distributed 175 soups – some to homeless shelters, the rest to people on the street.

"We had a social worker who also helped us, and she knows the people and knows where to go," she said.

However, Joseph pointed out that the reason she put the project together was because she knew four people who were homeless.

"It breaks my heart when I see them fighting on the street," she said, noting that they are all women who are victims of violence.

One of them, she claimed, is her friend.

"I'm always looking for her, looking for her," she said.

Joseph hopes her friend is fine. She and her friends say they want to make soup for the homeless every year and do everything they can to help them the rest of the year.

Montreal students knit for charity

