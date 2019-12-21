Gun-armed man, Machete drives snowmobile after robbing Alberta Bank: RCMP

Loading...

RCMP is looking for an armed robbery suspect who got away on Friday with a snowmobile in Alix, Alta, with an unknown amount of money.

The police answered an emergency call to ATB Financial at 4914 50 St. around 11:15 p.m.

A lonely man with a mask and gloves went into the branch with a cross-country weapon and a machete, according to the police. He asked for cash and left the bank as soon as he got it, the police said.

The cashier told the police that he was very polite.

No employees were injured.

The snowmobile was last seen on Alix Lake, the police said.

Witnesses told RCMP that the man was wearing a dark jacket, gray hat, black scarf around his mouth, dark pants, and snowshoes. He has brown eyes and is about six feet tall, the police said.

If you recognize the man or the snowmobile, call Bashaw RCMP at 780-372-3793 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Alix is ​​located approximately 55 kilometers northeast of Red Deer.

